Jeremy Clarkson: Doncaster TV star fuming after crayfish ban at Diddly Squat farm

The Burghwallis-born presenter, 62, wants to fund work on a lake by catching and flogging crustaceans in it as “glorified prawn cocktails”.

But the Clarkson’s Farm star explained: “The problem is the crayfish I have are American.

“They’re labelled an invasive species.

“The Government’s forced to spend millions employing a team to make and apply rules about what can and can’t be done with them.”

The Environment Agency told the Sun columnist and former Top Gear host it is “currently unable to process applications to trap crayfish”.

So plans to sell them in his Diddly Squat shop were sunk, he wrote in The Sunday Times.

He raged: “The upshot is the crayfish will continue to wreak havoc.