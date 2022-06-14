Jeremy Clarkson: Doncaster TV star fuming after crayfish ban at Diddly Squat farm

Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson has been left fuming after being banned from selling crayfish in his farm shop.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 11:55 am
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 11:56 am

The Burghwallis-born presenter, 62, wants to fund work on a lake by catching and flogging crustaceans in it as “glorified prawn cocktails”.

But the Clarkson’s Farm star explained: “The problem is the crayfish I have are American.

“They’re labelled an invasive species.

Doncaster TV host was left fuming after being told he can't sell crayfish at his farm.

“The Government’s forced to spend millions employing a team to make and apply rules about what can and can’t be done with them.”

The Environment Agency told the Sun columnist and former Top Gear host it is “currently unable to process applications to trap crayfish”.

So plans to sell them in his Diddly Squat shop were sunk, he wrote in The Sunday Times.

He raged: “The upshot is the crayfish will continue to wreak havoc.

"Whereas if the government employed fewer spies and fewer bureaucrats and wrote fewer rules, it'd be a little bit better. And we'd have lower taxes.”

