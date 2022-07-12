Jeremy Clarkson: Doncaster star opens Diddly Squat restaurant after finding loophole

It comes after West Oxfordshire District Council threw out the proposals in January.

But the former Top Gear host has reportedly found a "delightful little loophole", according to The Sun.

He said he had found another barn on his farm and notified the council of the restaurant opening.

Jeremy Clarkson has opened a restaurant at his Diddly Squat farm.

The local authority said it had been made aware of the opening and was looking into the operation to ensure the venue was "compliant with local and national planning law".

Mr Clarkson posted the announcement on social media alongside a link for people to book a table.

He tweeted: "I'm thrilled to announce that you now have a chance to try the amazing food we grow and rear on my farm at the brand new (but quite rustic) Diddly Squat restaurant."

Planning officers previously rejected the Grand Tour host's plans to turn a lambing shed into a restaurant because it was out of keeping with the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

He said he had now opened a small restaurant in a different shed for a "very rustic" dining experience.

A description for the Diddly Squat venue on the online restaurant booking service OpenTable, states: "Before making your booking, you should know it's small, mostly outdoors and very rustic.

"Ordering a beer or going to the lavatory isn't as easy as in your local pub and we don't cater to the faddy.

"We've done our best to keep you warm and dry, but this is England."

It continues: "There is no menu as such - we simply serve what's available that day.

"But worry not, your table will be given a selection of snacks and starters followed by a roast and a pudding."

A spokesperson for West Oxfordshire District Council said: "The council was made aware of the restaurant opening at Diddly Squat Farm this past weekend on Friday.