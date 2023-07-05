Jay Walker: Friends and family in balloon release in memory of the 20-year-old who drowned at Doncaster Lakeside

Jay sadly drowned on July 13, 2022, when he got into difficulty in the water.

His brother Tyler contacted the Free Press to announce the memorial which takes place next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We held a balloon release on the 20/7/22. On the 13/7/23 we are holding another balloon release for the one year passing of our beloved family member.

Jay Walker who lost his life last July

"We would like to make it public and show the rest of the people the dangers of swimming in open waters.”

He added: "And we would like to make the @samsarmy more known as he helps/encourages people to stay out of the open waters and goes round schools and teaches them about water safety.”

Brother Steven, who is major advocate for being safe around water, explained that it was his young daughter who asked for the memorial to take place this year after she was asked what she'd like to do as a memorial: “Me and Keighley asked Ellianna what she wants to do for Uncle Jay and she said let balloons go again, so here I am. Who is willing and who is down for letting number one balloons off to show after one year has gone that there’s never a time we don’t forget about him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The balloon release, balloons will be blue or silver number ones, is due to take place at Doncaster Lakeside on Thursday, July 13 at 1pm.