Jacuzzi fault sparks blaze at Doncaster property
A fault with a jacuzzi sparked a blaze at a Doncaster property.
By Lee Peace
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 09:12
A crew from Doncaster Central Fire Station was dispatched to the scene in Belmont Avenue, Balby, at about midnight on Friday.
A fire service spokesperson said it was caused by a fault with the electrical wires associated with the bath.
It was already out when firefighters arrived and nobody was injured.
Elsewhere, a fault with a rumble dryer sparked a blaze at a property in Warwick Road, Intake, on Saturday at 5.40pm.
Nobody was injured and firefighters put the blaze out within about 45 minutes.