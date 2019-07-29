Jacuzzi fault sparks blaze at Doncaster property

A fault with a jacuzzi sparked a blaze at a Doncaster property.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 09:12

A crew from Doncaster Central Fire Station was dispatched to the scene in Belmont Avenue, Balby, at about midnight on Friday.

A fire service spokesperson said it was caused by a fault with the electrical wires associated with the bath.

Belmont Avenue.

It was already out when firefighters arrived and nobody was injured.

Elsewhere, a fault with a rumble dryer sparked a blaze at a property in Warwick Road, Intake, on Saturday at 5.40pm.

Nobody was injured and firefighters put the blaze out within about 45 minutes.