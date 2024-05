Jacob Crompton: Money pours in after death of teenager missing for five weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Specialist teams had been carrying out extensive land and water searches south of Doncaster after 19-year-old Jacob Crompton was reported missing from Retford on Sunday 24 March.

Sadly, a body was found in the River Idle, north of Retford, on April 27.

Since then, family and friends have rallied around, with £5,000 coming in for his family.

A spokesman for the funding page said: “Over the last six weeks, the support and kindness from the Retford community and beyond, for the family of Jacob Crompton has been overwhelming.

"In recent days, our little town has been devastated by the heartbreaking news that Jacob’s body has tragically been found in the river.

"Jacob had so many plans for his future, and he was working so hard to realise these dreams. Jacob was a kindhearted, loving, cheeky chappie who was so very loved by his family, friends and colleagues, and the void left by Jacob’s passing is vast.

"There are no words that can adequately express the pain and anguish that is felt by Jacob’s mum, dad, siblings and extended family.

"No parent should have to suffer the grief of losing a child, it’s every parent’s worst nightmare, and financially, no parent plans to pay for their child's funeral.

"We have thought long and hard about organising this fundraiser, as we have been approached by so many people reaching out to help the family through making a donation, and that is the rationale for creating this fundraising page.

"Following discussions with Jacob’s family, and with their permission, we would like to raise some funds to help the family in the coming weeks. In accordance with the family’s wishes, a portion of the total funds raised will be donated to the various volunteer search and rescue teams that helped search for Jacob.

"We would be so incredibly grateful for any donations, big or small, that will help ease the financial strain for the family. With many thanks and gratitude in advance.”

The 19-year-old had been on a night out in Retford town centre but failed to return home, Nottinghamshire Police said.