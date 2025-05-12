I've thought about becoming a politician, says Doncaster rocker Yungblud

Doncaster rock star Yungblud says he has considered becoming a politician, after setting up his own affordable music festival for fans.

The 27-year-old artist - whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison - said he wanted to "provide some good somewhere" in future having established his very own festival BludFest.

"This whole community was built on human connection, about how people live and what people struggle with," he told BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

Asked if he had thought about going further by entering politics, he said: "I have actually thought about that, I know it's crazy... I think that has actually crossed my mind - Yungblud the politician."

Last year, he launched his own festival, BludFest, in Milton Keynes and said he felt more expensive events had become "a thing of privilege" that "do not represent real people".

"I cannot play a festival where it's like 800 quid a ticket," he said, adding that artists like Coldplay were welcome to join the event.

But in the interview, he reflected on how difficult it was to be a young person today with "so much anger" and hate in the comments of social media videos.

Asked what his hardest moment had been, he said: "I'll never forget, someone came to me in a pub in east London and just was like, 'your music is terrible and I don't believe you and I hate it'."

He said he was left feeling "like a wounded animal" where you "try and lick yourself and bring yourself back to it.”

Whereas back then, aged 22, he responded with a tentative "oh, yeah, cool like", now he feels confident not to "give them the power of a reaction".

Ahead of the release next month of his new album, Idols, he said one of the themes behind it was to "embrace my masculinity, which is a crazy thing to say in 2025".

"Honestly I am so proud of what we've created," he said of his young fanbase.

The Doncaster born singer is immensely proud of his Yorkshire roots and has followed his late grandad Rick and dad Justin Harrison into a career in the music industry.