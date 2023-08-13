News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members

"I've never seen anything like it!" Rainbow sky across city on Doncaster Pride day

This is the moment the skies above Doncaster were lit up by a giant, colourful rainbow – on Doncaster Pride day.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Aug 2023, 08:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 08:25 BST

The unusual phenomenon, which appears to show a rainbow much closer to the ground and much more spread across the sky than usual, was taken miles away from this year’s celebration in Elmfield Park.

Unbeknown to thousands on revellers, the rainbow was pictured from Rossington by a shop owner who managed to capture the unsual image on camera.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said of the picture, which was taken at around 4pm: “I’ve never seen anything like it!”

The rainbow is a symbol of LGBT pride, with the colours reflecting the diversity of the LGBT community and the spectrum of human sexuality and gender.

From 1979 to the present day the most common variant consists of six stripes: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and violet. The flag is typically displayed horizontally, with the red stripe on top, as it would be in a natural rainbow.

Related topics:DoncasterRossington