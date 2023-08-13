"I've never seen anything like it!" Rainbow sky across city on Doncaster Pride day

The unusual phenomenon, which appears to show a rainbow much closer to the ground and much more spread across the sky than usual, was taken miles away from this year’s celebration in Elmfield Park.

Unbeknown to thousands on revellers, the rainbow was pictured from Rossington by a shop owner who managed to capture the unsual image on camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said of the picture, which was taken at around 4pm: “I’ve never seen anything like it!”

The rainbow is a symbol of LGBT pride, with the colours reflecting the diversity of the LGBT community and the spectrum of human sexuality and gender.