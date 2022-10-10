"It's weird:" Doncaster man blasted by wife for Bruce Lee poster on bedroom wall for 50 years

The unnamed man still has a picture of the Enter The Dragon hanging on the wall of his old bedroom at his parents’ home – and refuses to let them throw it away.

The man’s partner Michelle Johnson, 58, said: ‘My partner’s parents are in their 70s now, but they have to put up with a picture of Bruce Lee hanging in his old bedroom.

"He won’t let them take it down.

Martial arts movie legend Bruce Lee (Photo: Getty).

"It’s weird and I’ve told him I don’t like it, but he just says what a big part of his life Bruce Lee was.”

The story was revealed in research by home shopping firm Argos which said that four in ten adults ban parents from taking down faded posters of their childhood heroes.

The study found 38 per cent of homes are still adorned with old images of stars and favourites include Rolling Stones star Mick Jagger, pop princess Kylie Minogue and martial arts legend Bruce Lee.

Other favourites include Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and George Best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while 53 per cent of parents would be embarrassed at visitors seeing the yellowing posters, their grown-up children insist that they find them ‘comforting’ on trips back to the childhood home. Almost three-quarters of partners – 72 per cent – said they found it ‘weird’ to see when they visit in-laws.

More than half of adults – 57 per cent – still have a bedroom in their parental home, with two-thirds of them saying it hasn’t changed since their childhood.

A spokesman for Argos, which carried out the study of 2,000 adults, said: ‘Many people have an emotional attachment . . . They represent memories none of us wants to let go.’

Born in 1940 as Lee Jun-fan, Bruce Lee became a Hollywood star in the early 1970s, starring in a host of martial arts moves and paving the way for modern mixed martial arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is considered to be the most influential martial artist of all time and a pop culture icon of the 20th century, who helped bridged the gap between East and West.