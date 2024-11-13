“It’s never too late to try something new” says South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire Oddfellows.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire based friendship group is encouraging older adults in the area to try something new in later life.

South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire Oddfellows, a group of around 700 mostly retired local members, organises a wide variety of local events and activities across the regions.

“Yes, we have our regular coffee mornings, which are always very popular, but we also like to arrange things that people might not have done before, or wouldn’t think of trying ordinarily,” said Julie Davis, Social Events Organiser.

“We believe that it’s never too late to try something new,” she added, “but we know people sometimes need some inspiration or someone to do it alongside. This is where we come in. We’ve a ready-made set of friends right here who are all eager to keep life interesting by having a go at new

and interesting activities. And we organise and host it all, too.

“Whether you like getting crafty, hope to discover a new lunch spot or want to listen to local speakers, you might just find your new favourite pastime with us.”

Newcomers are invited to try one of the group’s upcoming events which include a lunch in Sheffield on Tuesday November 17 an outing to Nottingham Winter Wonderland on Wednesday November 27 and a social afternoon with lunch in Doncaster on Tuesday December 3.

There are also lots of events happening in 2025 and they would love to see some new faces.

Julie added: “You don’t have to be a member to try us and there’s no pressure to sign up straight away. Come and see if our group’s for you first.”

The Society also hosts around 60 free online events each month which are open to all and listed on its website.

Shaun Donnelly became a member earlier this year. He said “Not only is it nice to regularly see some friendly faces, but there’s always something new and exciting to look forward to.

“It’s great. It keeps life interesting. I always come away from an event with a spring in my step. And the best part is it’s all arranged for me. I don’t have to do anything other than turn up and enjoy myself. I will be a member for years to come.”

To receive a free information pack and a diary of upcoming events contact Julie on 01709 838673, email [email protected] or visit www.oddfellows.co.uk.