"It's got a good ice rink:" Doncaster gets mention in Bridge Of Lies TV quiz show

Doncaster was given an unlikely Saturday night primetime TV shout out – when it came up as a possible answer in a hit BBC quiz.

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 10:46 BST

And The Dome's famous split-level ice rink was also given a spot of nationwide publicity by radio and TV celebrity Lauren Layfield as she took part in tea time quiz Bridge Of Lies on BBC1 on Saturday night.

The show, which sees contestants having to determine between true and false answers in a bid to win money, tasked Lauren with naming UK cities north of the Watford Gap, the service station that denotes the diving line between northern and southern England.

Faced with a choice of Birmingha, Doncaster, St Asaph or Oxford, the Heart FM presenter correctly plumped for our city, telling host Ross Kemp: “Doncaster is not far from York where my other half is from.

TV and radio host Lauren Layfield gave a shout out to Doncaster's Dome ice rink while appearing on Celebrity Bridge Of Lies. (Photos: BBC).
"It’s got a good ice rink in Doncaster, I think. I’m going to go for Doncaster.”

You can watch the episode HERE

