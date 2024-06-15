It's coming home: Doncaster England superfan decks out house for Euro 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster businessman is convinced it’s coming home for England as Euro 2024 kicks off – decking his house out in Three Lions memorabilia.

Allan Scholey, who runs a vehicle repair firm, is all set for Gareth Southgate’s side kicking off their campaign in Germany against Serbia on Sunday, covering the front of his house in Church Balk, Edenthorpe in a sea of red and white.

Allan has two huge flags pinned to the front of his house, a banner proclaiming “It’s Coming Home” – the slogan and chorus of Three Lions, the 1996 number one England smash by the Lightning Seeds and comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel as well as a row of smaller St George crosses pinned to the guttering across the front of his property.

