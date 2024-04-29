"It's badly organised": Doncaster gig-goer blasts new Co-op Live venue over concert chaos

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Co-op Live Arena in Manchester has been hit with a string of problems, with comic Peter Kay having his show postponed for a second time because the venue is not ready.

A concert by Rick Astley also saw problems while another gig by American rockers The Black Keys has also been put back.

Thousands of ticket-holde have had their plans upended by delays to the arena near to Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Co-op Live has been hit by a series of issues in its opening weeks.

Meanwhile the arena's manager got into a public row with small music venues - and has since quit.

Executive director and general manager Gary Roden stepped down from his role last week after a calamitous few weeks for the venue.

Several thousand people had tickets cancelled at the last minute before the first test event last Saturday.

Most of the seating was shut, as were bars and food outlets outside one main concourse. Even then, food ran short, an escalator was not working, some toilets were without toilet roll or functioning hand dryers, and there were some temporary wires and floor coverings.

Rick Astley saved the day on stage - but the venue seemed a long way off being fully ready.

Two days later, Kay's opening shows were postponed for the first time, with bosses explaining work on the arena's power supply was "a few days" behind schedule.

The next day, the arena announced it was postponing Kay's shows again, along with Saturday's planned gig by US rock band The Black Keys.

Jonathan Chorlton, from Manchester but living in Doncaster, had tickets for The Black Keys - but cannot make the new date because he will be on holiday.

"It's just felt like it's been really badly organised," he said.

Announcing Friday's postponements, Co-op Live said: "We deeply appreciate the impact this will have on excited fans, and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience that this change will undoubtedly cause."