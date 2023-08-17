News you can trust since 1925
Is this a UFO? Doncaster man 'freaked out' at weird moving lights over city

A Doncaster man says he was left ‘freaked out’ after spotting ‘weird moving lights’ in the skies over the city.
By Darren Burke
Published 17th Aug 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 13:45 BST

Thomas Molle captured the UFO moment on camera last night – and is now keen to see if other residents spotted the phenomena, which took place at around 10.45pm.

He said: “It was really weird - it hung about for ages moving very weirdly.

"It did some strange stuff.

The weird moving light was spotted over Doncaster last night.The weird moving light was spotted over Doncaster last night.
"Did anyone else see lights in the sky last night. I saw something but don’t know what it was.

“Let me know what you think because this really freaked me out last night.”

It is not clear which part of Doncaster the video was filmed in.

Let us know what you think – did you see anything unusual in the skies over Doncaster last night?

Is it a UFO or do you think the video can be explained in another way. Let us know your thoughts.

