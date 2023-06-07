Intrepid Doncaster staff in Peak District walking challenge to raise money for Cancer Research

Team DGLAM, a group of front of house staff, educators, librarians, history and art lovers, artists, curators, and caretakers will tackle a 10-mile stretch of the Bakewell Loop on Saturday 8th July.

Members can choose to walk, run or jog the distance. The team expressed the need to keep fit and active in the name of a good cause that is close to all their hearts.

Speaking on behalf of Team DGLAM, leader, Mina Hayati, Learning Officer for Culture Services, drew on the fact that cancer affects everyone in some way.

Mina said: “It will affect one in two of us in our lifetimes and funding for MORE research to find cures for the disease in its various forms is in the interests of us all.”

Mina is nearly five years in remission from lymphoma and she and another member of the team are cancer survivors.

She expresses deep gratitude to science as well as the NHS, its wonderful staff and friends and family.

She said that being cured and in remission was largely due to the wonders of modern medicine and science.

"Not everyone is so lucky and that survival depended on lots of factors," said Mina.

She added: “Members of our team have lost loved ones to cancer and we know people who are facing the illness right now. We believe that with better funding for more research - the greater the outcomes for those facing this disease.

“Cancers come in many forms and it is possible for many more to be treated and cured now but we would wish this for as many types as possible, all would be the dream.”

The group is making DGLAM history in setting out on their first team charity endeavour.

Mina also added that not all staff could go on the walk but that those not able to go were highly supportive.

Mina said: “It’s vital our building stays open to support our communities in Doncaster.

"We have a great staff base and we know whilst engaging with the public on a busy Saturday, they will be with us in spirit as we climb and wander through the lovely Derbyshire countryside. Like Roman soldiers marching, we aim to be victorious.

"The team is preparing for the challenge by going on walks and jogs in the run up. Two members have taken advantage of a great scheme and hired bikes from the Doncaster Active Travel hub to cycle in to work on."

At the Danum Gallery Library and Museum, on Saturday 8th July, the day of the challenge and in the run up, there will also be collection pots to collect donations in aid of Cancer Research in support of Team DGLAM.

You can also donate online.

Speaking on behalf of the team Mina added: “It’s a group effort so thank you to all our supportive staff, family friends as well as the wider public for backing us.”

They encourage people to check for symptoms of cancer and to see a doctor if they are ever in doubt about their own health.

The team from DGLAM includes Mina, Peter, Neil, Joe, Lesley, Carole, Karen K, Mel, Karen B and Lisa.