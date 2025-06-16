Intrepid cyclists complete Blyth to Blyth bike ride to raise £2,000 for cancer charity
The group took on the challenge in aid of Macmillan Cancer, connecting up the two places with the same name to draw in cash.
Organiser Lee Sharp said: “I personally wanted to do something in memory of my late dad who sadly passed away almost three years ago.
"My dad was born and bred in the north east and regularly went to Blyth in Northumberland for his fish and chips.
"I now live in Blyth (Nottinghamshire) and this is where the idea and connection came from.
"I mentioned this idea to a group of good friends who jumped at the chance to join in and take part for their own reasons, so here we are.”
The three day 166 mile journey included two stop overs before a return to the Red Hart pub in Blyth.
