Intrepid cyclists complete Blyth to Blyth bike ride to raise £2,000 for cancer charity

A group of intrepid cyclists cycled from Blyth in north east England to Blyth near Doncaster to raise more than £2,000 for a cance charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group took on the challenge in aid of Macmillan Cancer, connecting up the two places with the same name to draw in cash.

Organiser Lee Sharp said: “I personally wanted to do something in memory of my late dad who sadly passed away almost three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My dad was born and bred in the north east and regularly went to Blyth in Northumberland for his fish and chips.

The cyclists rode 166 miles across three days to raise cash for Macmillan Cancer Support.

"I now live in Blyth (Nottinghamshire) and this is where the idea and connection came from.

"I mentioned this idea to a group of good friends who jumped at the chance to join in and take part for their own reasons, so here we are.”

The three day 166 mile journey included two stop overs before a return to the Red Hart pub in Blyth.

You can donate HERE