Improvement works at The Crags are underway with funding from Doncaster’s civic mayor

Denaby’s scenic green space will soon benefit from improved footpaths, signage, way marking and seating.

The history of the site will also be celebrated with wooden carved totem poles acting as a suggested walkway and featuring QR codes which can be scanned to access free audio recordings about the site.

Each QR code will link to a different story or personal reflection of the site, scripted by the Friends of the Crags and recorded by local resident Neal Fitzgerald.

Members of the Friends of the Crags and Shed Heads, Civic Mayor Cllr Ian Pearson, Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning Cllr Nigel Ball and Portfolio Holder for Education, Skills and Young People Cllr Lani-Mae Ball

The recordings will also be accessible directly on the City of Doncaster Council website.

All totem poles were carved by local volunteers, Tony Guest and Norman Lamb of voluntary group Shed Heads and Leon Clemitshaw.

Civic Mayor and Councillor Ian Pearson provided funding to purchase timber for the totem poles as a supporter of the site.

He said: “We know that parks and green spaces are really important to people in Doncaster and that being outside and around nature does wonders for people’s health and wellbeing.

“We want to make sure that Doncaster’s parks and green spaces are welcoming, attractive and provide the best opportunities for residents and communities to enjoy them.

“The Crags is a special place and I welcome the work to improve accessibility of the site and the opportunity to promote its rich heritage. The audio trail is an excellent addition to the Crags and I look forward to its completion in the near future.”

The rich history of the site begins with the nearby area being used as a Roman lookout and beacon signalling post.

In 1648, the site held a Stone Railway which transported limestone to kilms below, and excavation in 1878 led to the discovery of mammoth bones.

Tony Sellars, Chair of Friends of the Crags said: “We’re delighted to see the investments being made at the Crags to help secure its future as a unique and historic place within Doncaster.

“The Friends of the Crags were pleased to share their memories and knowledge of the Crags through their recordings, along with other written local knowledge and we hope that visitors will appreciate them.

“Friends of the Crags was set up four years ago and has been instrumental in keeping the area clean and welcoming. We will continue to work closely with our partners to care for this important green space.”

The improvements taking place are part of a wider programme of work led by Doncaster Council’s Get Doncaster Moving.

The Doncaster Future Parks scheme aims to improve parks and open spaces across the borough.

Other sites benefitting from the scheme include Campsall Country Park, Hexthorpe Park, Town Field and Edlington Pit Wood.

Improvements such as footpaths, signage, seating and lighting were identified through engagement with residents, Friends of groups and community groups.

*The Crags in Denaby is a chain of north facing-slopes forming one side of a 'funnel' leading into the Don Gorge.

These slopes have been known as the Crags for at least 100 years, although the name on the 1841 Ordnance Survey map is Northcliffe Hills.