Important notice: The Lagoons at Doncaster Dome are closed due to a maintenance issue

The Lagoons at Doncaster Dome are closed today – the rest of the venue is open as normal.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 12:03 BST

Steve Parker from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said: “The Lagoons at Doncaster Dome will be closed today due to an overnight maintenance issue.

“We apologise to customers who had booked to visit The Lagoons today and we will be in touch regarding rebooking or refund options.

“A team are investigating the issue and we will provide an update as soon as possible.”

The Lagoons are closed due to a maintenance issue
