Imad Alarnab: From penniless Syrian refugee in Doncaster to TV chef with own London restaurant

He was smuggled into the UK with just £12 in his pocket – but a Syrian refugee who made a Snickers bar last all day while on the streets of Doncaster because he couldn’t afford to eat is now a top TV chef with his own London restaurant.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 14:24 BST

When Syrian chef Imad Alarnab arrived in the UK in 2015 after months of being covertly shipped across Europe in lorries, he had a few pounds in his pocket – “just enough for the bus fare to Doncaster where my sister lived,” he said.

Since then, his life has undergone a remarkable transformation.

He now has a restaurant of his own in London’s Carnaby Street and is a regular on BBC One weekend cookery show Saturday Kitchen.

Imad Alarnab came to the UK as a penniless Syrian refugee, smuggled in in the back of a lorry, but now has his own restaurant and is a TV chef.
He lost everything to the war in Syria and came to the UK as a refugee.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, he revealed he could barely afford to eat. Meals were regularly skipped and a Snickers bar could be eked out over a whole day to help him survive.

On opening Imad’s Syrian Kitchen, the 45-year-old father of three said: “This is not because I am strong or brave. I am proof that if you try to do something good for people, something good will happen to you. This is a fact.”

He spent three dangerous months crossing from Damascus to Europe, smuggled in lorries via Lebanon, Turkey and North Macedonia.

When he came to Doncaster, he worked as a car washer and car salesman until he found a way to cook again.

Back in Syria, he had lived a comfortably affluent life as the owner of three restaurants and several juice bars and coffee shops.

“Everything I owned was bombed within six days in 2012,” he said. “We lost everything, but I still considered myself the luckiest person – we moved continuously from place to place but I had my family, I had my wife and three daughters.”

The restaurant was born of a dream that first took hold when he partnered with a charity to host a pop-up kitchen in east London in March 2017. It was an immediate word-of-mouth success and led to many more, with Alarnab bringing traditional Syrian cuisine to customers from Hampstead to High Wycombe, leading to regular Saturday morning TV spots.

