"I'm borderline jacking it in," says Doncaster farm owner after latest break-in

Bentley Urban Farm has once again come under attack from thieves – with heartbroken owner Warren Draper left devastated by the latest incident.

Sharing photos of the break-in on the farm’s Facebook page, Mr Draper revealed how the raiders had damaged locks, smashed windows and left desks and floors covered in broken glass.

Detailing the incident, he said: “Sorry, but thank you to the kind of people who steal from unfunded projects run by volunteers with donated equipment and no insurance.

Bentley Urban Farm has again come under attack from thieves. (Photos: Bentley Urban Farm).

"Bentley Urban Farm will not be open until I've finished cleaning up and re-securing the site.

“To be honest, I'm borderline jacking it all in. Yours, heartbroken again, Warren.”