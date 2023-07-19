News you can trust since 1925
"I'm borderline jacking it in," says Doncaster farm owner after latest break-in

The owner of a Doncaster community farm says he has considered ‘jacking in’ the project after another break in.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 11:40 BST

Bentley Urban Farm has once again come under attack from thieves – with heartbroken owner Warren Draper left devastated by the latest incident.

Sharing photos of the break-in on the farm’s Facebook page, Mr Draper revealed how the raiders had damaged locks, smashed windows and left desks and floors covered in broken glass.

Detailing the incident, he said: “Sorry, but thank you to the kind of people who steal from unfunded projects run by volunteers with donated equipment and no insurance.

Bentley Urban Farm has again come under attack from thieves. (Photos: Bentley Urban Farm).Bentley Urban Farm has again come under attack from thieves. (Photos: Bentley Urban Farm).
"Bentley Urban Farm will not be open until I've finished cleaning up and re-securing the site.

“To be honest, I'm borderline jacking it all in. Yours, heartbroken again, Warren.”

The farm describes itself as an upcycled market garden which uses reclaimed materials to teach people how to grow food and is based in Bentley High Street.

