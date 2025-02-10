If you fancy yourself as a bit of an ice skater and would like to get up close to a TV soap star - here's your chance

If you fancy yourself as a bit of an ice skater and would like to get up close to a TV soap star then here’s your chance in Doncaster.

Coronation Street star and Dancing on Ice 2024 winner, Ryan Thomas, will be appearing at The Dome this Sunday, February 16.

Everyone is invited along to two exclusive ‘Skating with a Star’ sessions, plus photo opportunities with Ryan, who plays the character of Jason Grimshaw in soapland’s Wetherfield. Don't worry if you don't fancy skating - you could just go to watch/meet him.

Get yours tickets today and enjoy a perfect treat to kick-start half-term.