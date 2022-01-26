'I'd spend weekend naked in Doncaster bus shelter than visit Dubai,' outspoken journalist says

Controversial writer Rod Liddle said he had ‘no faith in the human race’ after hearing that the city in the United Arab Emirates has been named the most popular travel destination in the world.

Writing in The Sun he said: “Dubai or not Dubai? I'll give it a swerve, ta

He added: “I have no faith in the human race. It’s just been reported that Dubai is the most popular travel destination in the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Journalist Rod Liddle has said he would prefer to spend a weekend naked in a Doncaster bus shelter than visit Dubai. (Photo: Getty)

“A slave state city with buildings seemingly designed by Hitler’s architect Albert Speer and Victoria Beckham. Surrounded by sand.

“I’d rather spend a weekend naked in a bus shelter in Doncaster, in January, than visit Dubai.”