'I'd spend weekend naked in Doncaster bus shelter than visit Dubai,' outspoken journalist says
An outspoken journalist has said he’d rather spend a weekend naked in a bus shelter in Doncaster than visit Dubai.
Controversial writer Rod Liddle said he had ‘no faith in the human race’ after hearing that the city in the United Arab Emirates has been named the most popular travel destination in the world.
Writing in The Sun he said: “Dubai or not Dubai? I'll give it a swerve, ta
He added: “I have no faith in the human race. It’s just been reported that Dubai is the most popular travel destination in the world.
“A slave state city with buildings seemingly designed by Hitler’s architect Albert Speer and Victoria Beckham. Surrounded by sand.
“I’d rather spend a weekend naked in a bus shelter in Doncaster, in January, than visit Dubai.”
An associate editor of The Spectator, he was also an editor of BBC Radio 4's Today programme, resigning in 2002 after his employers objected to one of his articles in The Guardian.