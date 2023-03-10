Iconic Flying Scotsman to visit Doncaster birthplace during centenary year

The iconic steam loco, which rolled out of Doncaster’s Plant Works in 1923, is celebrating 100 years with a series of events across the country – but the city was not scheduled to be a stopping point.

But both Mayor Jones and the National Railway Museum have confirmed that the loco will now stop off in Doncaster at some stage this year.

She said: “The Flying Scotsman is coming home.

“We have been in discussions with the NRM for over a year to get the most famous locomotive in the world to visit its birthplace of Doncaster as part of its centenary celebrations.

“I went to Edinburgh two weeks ago as part of the centenary celebrations to press our case at the highest level and I am pleased to say that our calls have been answered.

"I can now share with you that we have been successful and Doncaster will be getting a visit!

“The Flying Scotsman was built right here in Doncaster, it means a great deal to the people of Doncaster whose relatives helped to design and build her. It will be incredible to see it return home as part of its centenary year.

“The logistical arrangements are complex and we will give an update when we are able to do so.”

In a tweet, the NRM said: "The NRM is committed to getting Flying Scotsman to Doncaster as part of its centenary celebrations.”

Judith McNicol, director, said: "A stop in Doncaster would be an appropriate moment to celebrate Scotsman's birthplace in the centenary year and is something we have already requested of our operating partners. Riley and Son.”

"We have undertaken to secure an exclusive exhibition of the original watercolours from the children's book Flying Scotsman and the Best Birthday Ever.

"We are also recognising Doncaster works in our exhibition at the National Railway Museum, and in the unique Flying Scotsman Virtual Reality experience where visitors will be able to 'stand' in the works.