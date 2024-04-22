Iconic Doncaster fashion boutique celebrates 50 "amazing" years in business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yasmine of Bawtry first opened its doors on 1 April 1974 by owner Annette Woolliams when she was just 18 years old.

Now, after successfully trading through myriad fashion trends, a pandemic, and the advent of the ecommerce industry, Annette and her team say they are still proud to still play a part in the lives of some of the best dressed women in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In celebration of the anniversary, the family run business hosted a two day event at the boutique located in Dower House Square, attended by over 150 of their loyal customers, who were treated to fizz and canapes and two spectacular fashion shows showcasing a selection of some of their favourite fashion brands including Carla Ruiz, Oui, Dolcezza, Marble, Frank Lyman Design and Joseph Ribkoff.

Yasmine of Bawtry has clocked up 50 years in business.

“I’m not sure where the fifty years have gone, but I know celebrating them with such amazing fashion shows and our wonderful clients and guests was simply amazing!” said Annette.

"What an amazing time it has been, and having our business being such an integral part of our family life over the decades has been so special. It is a dream come true to work alongside my daughter Emma, formerly of Joseph Ribkoff, who joined me in the business 12 years ago and for my husband Andy to be such a familiar face in the shop too.”

Annette concluded; “We’ve always done things a little differently at Yasmine and I think this personal service combined with the superb clothing and accessories on offer has ultimately been the one thing that has transcended the decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to everyone who has made out fiftieth birthday celebrations so special.”

The boutique celebrated with two fashion shows.

A personal shopping service is a huge hit with clients and stylists have a wealth of experience to help find the perfect outfit for any occasion, or simply to update wardrobes with the latest seasonal look.