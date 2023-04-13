Ian McMillan to help Doncaster arts centre The Point celebrate its 25th anniversary

May 26 will mark quarter of a century of the building in South Parade which has helped provide the Doncaster community with a wide range of creative opportunities through dance, drama, poetry, music, photography, film and visual arts.

Since first opening in 1998, The Point has welcomed thousands of Doncaster residents through its doors to visit its creative spaces, gallery, café and gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every week, The Point welcomes hundreds of visitors to take part in everything from children’s songwriting sessions, to adult dance classes for health and wellbeing.

The Point will be 25 years old in May.

The Point is fully accessible with a Changing Places facility, and is Makaton and dementia friendly.

On Monday 5 June from 3.30pm – 6pm, a celebration event will take place with plenty to enjoy, including performances by the Quirky Choir and poet and broadcaster, Ian McMillan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be an opportunity for members of the community to come together to reflect and reminisce over the past 25 years. This celebration is about recognising the memories, experiences and talent of everyone who has been involved at The Point throughout its busy life.

To celebrate this milestone, darts – Doncaster’s participatory arts charity that runs The Point - is asking for Doncaster residents to come forward to share their memories and photos of The Point.