"I sold my engagement ring online within days of break-up," says Doncaster mum of three

Lisa Stares, 49, sold her ring on Vinted a week after the relationship ended and said: “My engagement ring is mine, nobody else’s, so why should I have to give it back?

"I can do what I want with it.”

The administrator was speaking to The Sun following the news that Love Island host Maya Jama has been ordered to return the £800,000 ring given to her by her ex-fiancee.

A Doncaster woman says she sold her engagement ring online days after splitting up. (Photo: Pixabay).

She said: “At the end of the day, a ring is a gift like any other and nobody expects gifts to be returned, regardless of the circumstances. So this isn’t any different.

“My ex-fiancé took me on holiday to Mexico while we were together and it would be like him asking me for half of the cost back now we’ve split up. It would be ridiculous.

“Women who give their rings back must be crazy.

“I put mine up for sale within days of the split.

“First I tried pawning it to a jeweller, but they said I would get more money by selling it privately.

“The relationship with my ex began in August 2021 after we talked for a long time through dating app Tinder.

“Last August we moved in together and a month on came the proposal.

“It was really romantic. He took me away to a log cabin and proposed in the hot tub.

“But looking back it was all a bit of a whirlwind.

“Unfortunately, the ring didn’t fit and when we took it back to the jewellers, I swapped it for a different type that came with a wedding ring, costing £1,000 for the set.

“They were beautiful and we talked about getting married in Las Vegas this year.

“But living together meant we got to know one another better and we began to realise that we weren’t that compatible.

“I couldn’t see myself spending the rest of my life with him and a few weeks ago, our relationship ended. The feeling was mutual.

“A few days later, I decided to sell both rings on Vinted for £400.

“When someone offered me £250, I accepted, because I couldn’t see the point in waiting for more.

“It didn’t even enter my head to give them back to my ex-partner, and he didn’t ask for them.

“I turn 50 in March and plan to use the money to pay for a weekend away to celebrate, or I might put it towards a bigger holiday in the summer.

“There’s no benefit to keeping an engagement ring in its box for years either, gathering dust.

“Maya is in the limelight and no doubt feeling the pressure to hand hers back, even if it’s to retain her dignity.