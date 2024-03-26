"I hope you are at peace:" Tributes paid to man found dead at base of Doncaster car park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The area around the Civic Quarter Car Park in Waterdale was sealed off on Sunday morning, with Doncaster Catholic Club also shutdown as police, paramedics and the air ambulance descended on the scene.

Officers erected screens around the man’s body following the tragedy with police also carrying out investigatons on the roof of the car park.

Police say the victim was a man in his 60s, with tributes being paid following his death.

Police and paramedics discovered the body of a man in his 60s at the base of the Civic Quarter car park in Waterdale.

One said: “This is absolutely heart breaking - there is not enough support out there for mental health. How sad that this man is in his 60s was at a stage in life where this was his only way out.”

Another posted: So sad, with deepest sympathy to all his family and friends . R.I.P to this poor gentleman.”

Another added: “I hope you are at peace now.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called at 10.49am on 24 March following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 60s.

“Emergency services attended and the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A number of roads in the area were temporarily closed near Waterdale, Trafford Way and College Road with a scene put in place for a brief period of time.