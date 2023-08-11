"I couldn't find anything: Shopper's angry blast as Doncaster Asda store 'moves everything around'

The woman, who has asked not to be named, has fired off an angry email to the chain's CEO after items in the chain’s Carcroft store were swapped around.

She says the new layout is confusing customers and that people were “struggling” to find items.

She said: “They have moved everything around in the store and it is very inconvenient to the regulars.

The shopper has complained to bosses about everything being moved around at Asda in Carcroft.

"It is taking twice as long to complete the weekly shop and I have spoken to several customers and staff who all feel the same.

"The staff member who I complained to was in agreement with me but said there is absolutely nothing that can be done about it.

In an email to Asda bosses, she wrote: “I would like to make a complaint about the decision to move items around in the store.

"As a regular customer I do my weekly shop here and this morning it took me twice as long because I could not find anything. I lost count of the amount of elderly people who I saw struggling to find things and the poor staff were run off their feet trying to help.

"I spoke to a member of staff to provide feedback and she explained it was out of their hands and even the store manager had no say in it.

"She told me I was not the only customer who was upset by this but it is a decision made by the head of Asda as all stores must have the same lay out.

"Although I understand the reasoning behind this, I find it hard to accept because this happens regularly.

"Customers just get used to the layout then changes are made again. This happens again and again and it's very frustrating as a customer.

"You may feel this is trivial but to the majority of customers it isn't.

"I'm talking about working parents like myself who have limited time to complete their shopping, or customers with young children or babies - it is making it harder to fit shopping in around feeds, nappy changes etc, older people, people with autism or other SEN needs where routine is paramount to them.”