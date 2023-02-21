"I could have died," says Doncaster woman as dodgy tattoo 'rots' in her arm

Suraya Khan was proud of the ink - which read “ALONE” with a broken heart in the middle - until her skin started to “drop off”, according to The Sun.

The 20-year-old says it happened because the artist wasn’t hygienic.

She has had tattoos before but opted to use a different one because her usual artist was fully booked and she got “impatient”.

The Doncaster woman says she had a horrific experience after a 'dodgy' tattoo.

Suraya said that design started to rot inside her skin - and swelled her arm so severely she couldn’t move it.

A leaking abscess started to grow next to the tattoo as the scabs over the ink were ripped off by her bandages.

Eventually, the abscess “exploded” before proceeding to “bleed for seven hours straight,” she explained in a TikTok video.

The retail worker rushed to emergency care after being warned the dodgy tattoo may cause sepsis - a life-threatening infection of the blood stream.

She has since had it redone and took to social media to share the ordeal and warn others.

Suraya penned over a series of graphic images showing the infection in her arm developing: “Tattoo went septic from the artist being uncleanly.

“My skin started to drop off and become fleshy.

“My bandages ripped off all the scab and it was oozing.

“Began to get an abscess at the side which kept leaking.

“Started getting bigger and bigger until I couldn’t move my arm and the tattoo was rotting.

“While I was serving a customer it exploded and bled for seven hours straight.

“Had to be taken to the emergency centre as they told me I could have sepsis. I was told I had to be there in an hour because I’d left it for weeks.

“Was bandaged up after I had it drained.”

She says she was put on a two-week course of antibiotics and had the tattoo redone six months later as the area had gone patchy from the infection scarring her arm.

