Husband's praise for Doncaster police who found missing wife asleep in snow

A worried husband has heaped praise on police officers who found his vulnerable wife sleeping underneath a bush in the snow in Doncaster.

As temperatures dropped below freezing, an elderly Doncaster woman went missing, sparking an urgent and widespread search that culminated in an emotional reunion with her husband.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “He gave his wife a big hug and heaped praise on the Doncaster officers who went to great lengths to find her and get her the care she needed after being found slumped in a doorway.”

The woman heartbreakingly left her home in sub-zero temperatures as snow began to fall and ended up sleeping under a bush in the snow.

Police came to the rescue after the confiused and vulnerable woman slept underneath a bush in the snow.

She then wanted to go home but did not know how to get back.

Recognising the potential severity of the woman's disappearance, officers gathered details and carried out usual enquiries before circulating a description of her to CCTV and security staff at the Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

They carried out further physical searches and left no stone unturned, with the woman eventually found in the doorway. She was given immediate medical attention, signposted to the appropriate care and reunited with her husband.

Detective Superintendent Eleanor Welsh, who is South Yorkshire Police lead for missing people, said: "We take every report of a missing person seriously and our officers always show resilience, perseverance and diligence in carrying out enquiries to safely locate them and reunite them with loved ones.

"In this case, time was of the essence as an elderly and confused woman was subjected to freezing temperatures.

“There was a real risk of hypothermia and that was recognised by our officers who made sure an image and description of the missing woman was circulated widely to find her safe and well.

"The woman received immediate medical care after being found and was signposted towards additional help. You could see how grateful her husband was to be reunited with his wife after what must have been a traumatic experience knowing she had disappeared from home.

"We treat every missing person case differently, but our attitudes never waver, and we always take concerns for the safety and welfare of members of the public incredibly seriously.

"We will use different tools and resources at our disposal to assist in finding missing people and if required, we will draft in additional officers to help with searches so we can reunite them with loved ones.

To report a missing person or a concern for someone’s safety, please call police on 101 or contact officers online via www.smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk.

If you believe a person with dementia or Alzheimer’s is missing, this is an emergency, and you should call 999 immediately in line with the Herbert Protocol.

The Herbert Protocol is a simple risk reduction tool to be used in the event of an adult with care and support needs going missing.