Hunt to find Doncaster £10,000 a month lottery winner as prize goes unclaimed

It was bought on September 18 in Doncaster - but no one has yet come forward for the life-changing amount of money.

The winning numbers were 1, 3, 11, 28, 43 and the Life Ball was 9.

In order to claim their prize, the lucky ticket holder has until 16 March 2024 to step forward.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

“The next 12 months could see the lucky winner banking £10,000 in every single one of those months!

"We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again – the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app – or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa.

"We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Players can check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or in retail outlets.