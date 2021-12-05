Hunt for missing Doncaster man called off as police locate him overnight
A hunt for a missing Doncaster man has been called off after police managed to locate him following a search.
The 28-year-old, named as only Jamie by South Yorkshire Police, was reported missing from Princess Street in Woodlands in the early hours of yesterday morning.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed earlier today that he had been found after a social media appeal.
“Jamie, who was reported missing to us yesterday, was located overnight. Thanks so much for sharing our appeals,” a force spokesman said.