Hunt for missing Doncaster man called off as police locate him overnight

The 28-year-old, named as only Jamie by South Yorkshire Police, was reported missing from Princess Street in Woodlands in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed earlier today that he had been found after a social media appeal.

“Jamie, who was reported missing to us yesterday, was located overnight. Thanks so much for sharing our appeals,” a force spokesman said.