Hunky Doncaster men sought to sign up as 'buff butlers' for hen parties

If you are considering a career change, this could be your chance as the demand for ‘butlers in the buff’ has surged post-lockdown.

Are you a young male working hard on that buff physique over the last two years?

Are you eager to show the world the fruits of your labour?

Got what it takes to be a buff butler?

Are you down to earth and like to be the centre of attention?

If the answer is ‘yes’, then there may be an exciting new career waiting for you just around the corner.

Yorkshire-based company Buff Boyz has announced it’s on the lookout for fitness-loving males to meet a UK-wide resurgence in demand for its butler in the buff service. The spike in demand comes as more hen parties have got underway with the easing of social-distancing rules.

The entertainment company is looking for fun-loving males between the ages of 21-38, who are in good physical shape, have a gentlemanly manner, and are up for creating party experiences to remember.

Each recruit will receive free training in the art of etiquette, service excellence, and mixology. In addition, they will also be presented with their very own bow-tie, collar & cuffs, and one of the company’s prestigious serving aprons.

David Walsh, Director of Buff Boyz, said: “We’re an ambitious company that wants to give people fun, exciting and memorable experiences. As restrictions have eased, demand for our butlers in the buff package has gone through the roof, meaning we need many more sophisticated gentlemen on our books to meet the surge.

“If you’re an open-minded, down to earth gentleman that will take pride in providing others with first-class service and entertainment, then we want to hear from you. Joining Buff Boyz as one of our buff butlers will see you earn a minimum of £35 an hour, including travel expenses; receive free training, and be provided with an exciting side-hustle to boost your income. It’ll do wonders for your self-confidence and will see you meet some incredibly interesting people.”

As well as offering its butlers in the buff service the entertainment company also provides a mobile cocktail making class, life drawing classes and a newly-launched virtual butler service.

Ben Adkins, one of the firm’s butlers in the buff, said: “I’ve always looked after my health and take great pride in working out at the gym to stay in peak condition.

"When the opportunity to join the Buff Boyz team came along I thought it would be a great way to have fun, bring great joy to others and give me the opportunity to show people the results of hours spent at the gym – all while getting paid for the pleasure.

"The camaraderie with the other butlers when doing events is fantastic and we really do offer a sophisticated service that people enjoy and remember. I’d encourage any guys out there that think they’ve got what it takes to get in touch and join the fun.”