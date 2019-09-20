Hundreds turn out to support poorly Doncaster schoolgirl
Over 100 people turned out for a fun day in support of a poorly Doncaster schoolgirl.
By David Kessen
Friday, 20th September 2019, 11:20 am
Updated 19 minutes ago
The family of Balby youngster Freya Dawson held a family fun day to raise money for the charity, Shine, at White Church Community Hall in Balby, and raised £440.
Waverley Primary School pupil Freya suffers from hydrocephalus, and her family has drawn on help and support from the charity which helps people affected by hydrocephalus or spina bifida.
They have a membership of around 75,000 and have provided her with verbal support and information leaflets, advice and counselling.