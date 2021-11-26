Hundreds of Santas set to descend on Doncaster park for annual fun run

The Santa Dash is back at Sandall Park.

The Sandall Park Santa Dash is back after being cancelled last year due to coronavirus.

The fun event sees contestants don Father Christmas costumes and then take on a one mile lap of the park.

This year’s event, which will take place from 11am on December 11 is raising money for a Changing Places toilet for people with severe disabilities to be installed in the park.

An organiser said: “With a fabulously festive atmosphere, a free Santa suit – or reindeer antlers for the children – Santa medal and a Christmas themed snack, it’s a fantastic way to help this worthwhile cause, as well as a sure fire way to get into the Christmas spirit.

"With every penny going to Sandall Park, you can be sure that your entry will help everyone to enjoy this great space.”