Hundreds gather for emotional candelit vigil as Doncaster glows blue and yellow for Ukraine

Ukrainian refugees, now living in Doncaster, were joined by members of the public and civic dignataries for the event in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on Friday night.

Those there lit candles in honour of the thousands of lives lost in the conflict with Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and Doncaster Central MP Rosie Winterton among those giving speeches to the gathered crowds.

The Mansion House and Danum Gallery were also lit blue and yellow to show solidarity.

Doncaster came together to remember the victims of the conflict in Ukraine.

Paul Iwanyckyj, chairman of Doncaster Ukrainian Association, said: “Over 200 people gathered to commemorate the sufferings of the people of Ukraine.

"Like others held throughout the UK, it marked one year since the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.”

A minute's silence was observed, followed by words of support delivered by Dame Rosie – who earlier that day had led the minutes' silence in the House of Commons as well as Mayor Jones and Damian Allen, CEO of City of Doncaster Council.

Final thoughts and thanks were delivered by branch chairman, Mr Iwanyckyj and Kateryna Stelmakh.

Hundreds gathered for the vigil in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

Kateryna was possibly the first refugee to arrive in the city on February 28 – just four days after the invasion, and is now a member of the Doncaster Branch of Ukrainians.

Paul commented " We were most grateful for the support shown once again by the great people of Doncaster, for a country having to fight for its very existence against an unprovoked aggressor, and for the support and care given to those seeking refuge in our city.

"I would like to thank our guests speakers who spoke so thoughtfully, to all those that attended and to the messages of support from those who could not attend."

£182 of donations were also raised for continued humanitarian aid.