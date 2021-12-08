Hundreds expected as funeral of popular Doncaster bar boss to take place today

The funeral of Butch Allison will take place today.

Chris ‘Butch’ Allison died last month at the age of 54, with his shock death being met with a wave of tributes from friends, customers and family.

Mr Allison, who ran Carter’s Bar in Cleveland Street, was a familiar face on the Doncaster nightlife scene and had also worked as a doorman for a number of years.

His funeral will be held this afternoon at Rose Hill Crematorium from 3pm.

Mourners are invited to gather at Carter’s Bar at 2pm to follow the cortege to the cemetery.

A few weeks ago, friends gathered to raise a glass at a fundraising night in his memory.

The bar was packed as friends and family gathered to pay their respects to Mr Allison at the event which was aimed at raising money for his funeral.

It came as a separate funeral fund created in the aftermath of his death reached more than £5,000.

Described as a ‘true gent’ and ‘Doncaster legend’ the fundraising auction helped boost funds even further and saw dozens gather in his memory.

In a simple tribute, his son Greg simply posted ‘love you dad’ as emotional messages poured in for Mr Allinson who grew up in Balby and lived in Wheatley.

Funeral fund campaign organiser Elyse Seaton said: “No one ever thought that they would be reading this, but unfortunately we are having to say our goodbyes to our lovely friend.

"We are all devastated by the massive, unexpected loss of Butch.

“It is apparent he was well loved by many. So let’s get him an amazing final journey.

“Please donate if you are able to. If not please don’t feel guilty but please share the page.

"Every donation will be greatly appreciated. It would be great if we can help his family by raising funds to help with funeral costs.

She said that funds raised will be paid directly to the undertakers and or the chosen venue to help pay, or could be used for a memorial to Mr Allison.