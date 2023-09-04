Hundreds enjoy free, three day DN One music festival in Doncaster city centre
The event, held in Sir Nigel Gresley Square, featured a string of music acts from Friday through until Sunday, with 2000s hip-hop stars Blazin’ Squad topping the bill on Saturday night in front of an energetic crowd.
There were also performances from The Old Time Sailors, Last Train To Skaville, Guns and Yorkshire Roses and many more, as well as a kids’ party time with Bluey and Bingo.
Guests made the most of the glorious weekend weather to sing and dance the night away at the festival, which was formerly held in Doncaster Market Place and which in previous years has attracted the likes of Stereo MCs and the Buzzcocks.
The bill also featured performances from a number of local artists throughout the weekend.