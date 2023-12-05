Hundreds enjoy festive fun at Doncaster farm shop's Christmas fayre
The Farm Shop in Barnby Dun hosted a string of attractions for visitors to enjoy, including a chance to meet Father Christmas in his grotto, tractor rides and plenty of festive food and drink.
There was brass band music from the Markham Main Colliery Band who provided some festive favourites while members of the Doncaster Green Oak Morris dancers added to the atmosphere inside the shop’s cavernous barn.
There was also an array of stalls for visitors to pick up a wide selection of gifts and presents – and even a visit from a festively attired donkey, to the delight of youngsters.
And as well as fairground rides for the little ones to enjoy, there were also tasty treats including mulled wine and pigs and blankets to tuck into.