The Christmas spirit arrived in style as a Doncaster farm shop welcomed hundreds of visitors young and old to a colourful festive fayre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Farm Shop in Barnby Dun hosted a string of attractions for visitors to enjoy, including a chance to meet Father Christmas in his grotto, tractor rides and plenty of festive food and drink.

There was brass band music from the Markham Main Colliery Band who provided some festive favourites while members of the Doncaster Green Oak Morris dancers added to the atmosphere inside the shop’s cavernous barn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was also an array of stalls for visitors to pick up a wide selection of gifts and presents – and even a visit from a festively attired donkey, to the delight of youngsters.