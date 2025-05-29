Hull Trains teams up with Yorkshire TV star for exciting new campaign

Hull Trains, the renowned open access operator, has launched a brand new marketing campaign fronted by the TV star Jack Marriner-Brown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi-channel campaign showcases the range of amazing things that customers can do in both Hull and London. Hull Trains provides direct links to both cities, as well as destinations including Doncaster, Selby, Grantham and Beverley.

With the tagline, ‘burst into summer’, the operator has teamed up with the creative agency CWA to make thirteen engaging videos which see Jack, who is originally from Bridlington in Yorkshire, guide viewers through where they can visit this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull Trains is a proud supporter of Hull and East Yorkshire, recently supporting iconic events including Hull Pride, Humber Street Sesh and Hull Comedy Festival.

Jack chatting to a member of the onboard team during filming.

During the series, Jack tucks into the best food the city has to offer in the popular Humber Street area, as well as visiting iconic attractions such as local aquarium The Deep.

In London, Jack shines a spotlight on well-known attractions such as the London Eye and The Shard, as well as lesser-known spots including Borough Market – a historic location with a range of food from across the world.

The new campaign follows the success of a short series that Hull Trains released earlier this year to mark English Tourism Week, which featured Jack feeding animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park and even trying his hand at axe throwing in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the launch, Khalid Amin, Head of Digital and Marketing for Hull Trains, said: “We’re delighted to have Jack onboard with us for our new summer marketing campaign, designed to show our customers the brilliant range of things they can do in both Hull and London. This new campaign is full of personality and some great ideas for days out with the family this summer.

“I’d like to thank Jack for his infectious energy which has truly brought this campaign to life. It marks a significant step forward in how we engage with people in the communities that we’re proud to serve.”

Jack Marriner Brown, the face of the new campaign, said: “As a proud Yorkshireman and regular traveller with Hull Trains, I was honoured to be asked to be part of this project. Both my beloved Hull and the iconic London are full of hidden gems and exciting places to visit, so it’s a joy to be able to show those off. Thank you, once again, to the wonderful Hull Trains for looking after me and to everyone who worked on this project.”

Hull Trains has had other recent success, securing the Gold award for the ‘Best Use of Video on Social Media’ and the Silver Award for ‘Best Copy Style or Tone of Voice’ at the Communicate Lens Awards during a ceremony recognising outstanding video content by familiar household names.