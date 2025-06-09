Hull Trains runs special direct services to and from London for Hull KR’s victorious Challenge Cup Final
Hull Trains ran an additional direct 08:57 service to London, stopping at Doncaster, and a direct 20:27 service back to Hull on Saturday, named ‘The Robins Express’ in honour of rugby club Hull KR.
Hull presenter Izzy Norrison was on the platform at Hull Paragon Station to chat to fans and build excitement before they set off to the capital.
Hull Trains was established as an open access operator in 2000 and operates 94 services a week direct between Hull and London King’s Cross.
Based in Hull, the company employs 129 people, the majority of whom are from the local community.
Hull Trains’ hi-tech bi-mode Hitachi trains are amongst the most modern and innovative trains on the UK’s rail network.
