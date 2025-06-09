Hull Trains runs special direct services to and from London for Hull KR’s victorious Challenge Cup Final

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 9th Jun 2025, 09:55 BST

The pioneering open access operator Hull Trains helped around 10,000 people travel between the region and London across the weekend, including more than 4,000 rugby league fans on Friday and more than 5,000 on Saturday.

Hull Trains ran an additional direct 08:57 service to London, stopping at Doncaster, and a direct 20:27 service back to Hull on Saturday, named ‘The Robins Express’ in honour of rugby club Hull KR.

Hull presenter Izzy Norrison was on the platform at Hull Paragon Station to chat to fans and build excitement before they set off to the capital.

Hull Trains was established as an open access operator in 2000 and operates 94 services a week direct between Hull and London King’s Cross.       

Fans getting ready to board the direct Hull Trains service to London.

Based in Hull, the company employs 129 people, the majority of whom are from the local community.         

Hull Trains’ hi-tech bi-mode Hitachi trains are amongst the most modern and innovative trains on the UK’s rail network.

