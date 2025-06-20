Hull Trains hosts special drag queen meetup in Doncaster as operator pledges support for Pride Month

The pioneering open-access operator Hull Trains has announced that it will be supporting both Pride in Hull and, for the first time, Kelham Pride in Sheffield this year.

During Pride Month, the company celebrated the news by bringing together fabulous drag queens from both Hull and Sheffield for a special meetup in Doncaster, one of the destinations that Hull Trains connects with London King’s Cross.

Pride in Hull's Margarita and Kelham Pride’s Bipolar Abdul sat down for a chat with presenter Izzy Norrison about their respective cities and Pride celebrations. The pair also shared ideas as part of a celebration of the diversity and inclusivity of the two cities.

It’s the fifth year that Hull Trains has proudly partnered with Pride in Hull, the biggest LGBTQ+ event in the region. Taking place on the 26th July, performers this year include the iconic Hull Freedom Quarter Queens with their high energy set, as well as the ultimate Steps tribute act Platinum Steps.

Meanwhile, this year marks the first year that Hull Trains has expanded its support to Sheffield’s Kelham Pride, which takes place on the 21st June. It’s set to be an exciting event for the city, with a range of performances from the likes of Kavita and Smashby.

The operator has submitted an application to begin a new rail service connecting Sheffield and Worksop with London.

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating Pride Month by showing our support for both Pride in Hull and, for the first time, Kelham Pride in Sheffield.

“Both events are a powerful opportunity to affirm our dedication to equality, respect, and understanding, and we stand proudly in support of our LGBTQ+ communities.

“It’s encouraging to see events like these growing year on year. We hope everyone has a brilliant time and look forward to announcing further support for prides in local communities later this month.”

Andy Train, Chair of Pride in Hull, said: “We’d like to thank the team at Hull Trains for five wonderful years of supporting this iconic event for the city. Pride in Hull continues to be more vital than ever and it’s an event that celebrates our city and the people who make it what it is.

“Bringing together two iconic drag queens is the perfect way to announce our partnership this year. We wish all those travelling to Pride on or working with Hull Trains a safe and inclusive journey.”

Bipolar Abdul, one of the stars of Kelham Pride, said: “What better way to celebrate welcoming Hull Trains onboard this year than a fabulous meet up with Margarita! It was great to share stories and our exciting plans for our local Pride events this year.

“Support from companies like Hull Trains is vital for us to put on Kelham Pride and we’re excited to make this one our best yet.”

Hull Trains is proud to be an inclusive employer, winning the coveted ‘Great Place To Work’ title at the most recent National Rail Awards.