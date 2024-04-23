HRH Princess Anne presents Misterton man with anniversary plaque

Andrew Stennett, proprietor of Grove House Stables in Misterton, has been awarded thePony Club’s 25th Anniversary plaque by HRH Princess Anne.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 15:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Andrew said: “I am delighted to accept this award and I hope for many more years working with the Pony Club.”

Andrew established Grove House Stables in 1991 with one horse, one pony, and a very muddy field. Since then, he has developed the site with many more horses and ponies and purpose-built equestrian training facilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When Andrew saw the ground-breaking new Pony Club centre initiative, after being a member of Grove Hunt Pony Club, he was excited to be able to give his riding school pupils the experience of being a Pony Club member, too.

HRH Princess Anne presents Andrew Stennett with anniversary plaque.HRH Princess Anne presents Andrew Stennett with anniversary plaque.
HRH Princess Anne presents Andrew Stennett with anniversary plaque.

Grove House Pony Club centre has given riders the opportunity to progress and develop their relationship with horses and riding. The Pony Club currently meets on two evenings a week, still using the format that Andrew developed.

Related topics:Princess Anne

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.