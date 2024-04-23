HRH Princess Anne presents Misterton man with anniversary plaque
Andrew said: “I am delighted to accept this award and I hope for many more years working with the Pony Club.”
Andrew established Grove House Stables in 1991 with one horse, one pony, and a very muddy field. Since then, he has developed the site with many more horses and ponies and purpose-built equestrian training facilities.
When Andrew saw the ground-breaking new Pony Club centre initiative, after being a member of Grove Hunt Pony Club, he was excited to be able to give his riding school pupils the experience of being a Pony Club member, too.
Grove House Pony Club centre has given riders the opportunity to progress and develop their relationship with horses and riding. The Pony Club currently meets on two evenings a week, still using the format that Andrew developed.
