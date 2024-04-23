Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew said: “I am delighted to accept this award and I hope for many more years working with the Pony Club.”

Andrew established Grove House Stables in 1991 with one horse, one pony, and a very muddy field. Since then, he has developed the site with many more horses and ponies and purpose-built equestrian training facilities.

When Andrew saw the ground-breaking new Pony Club centre initiative, after being a member of Grove Hunt Pony Club, he was excited to be able to give his riding school pupils the experience of being a Pony Club member, too.

HRH Princess Anne presents Andrew Stennett with anniversary plaque.