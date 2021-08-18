Can you guess all of these buildings?

How many of these iconic Doncaster buildings in the town centre can you name from memory?

Only someone who lives in Doncaster could name all 11 of these buildings.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 9:38 am

Take a look through these Doncaster buildings and see if you can name them all.

The answers are on the last page of this article.

1. One

A popular meeting spot for people going on a first date in Doncaster.

Photo: Marie Caley

2. Two

This building was built in Portland Stone in a restrained English Baroque style, with sculpture to the roof.

Photo: Marie Caley

3. Three

A fine late 18th century house with bow windows extending through three floors, an ornate doorway with urns and a balustrade above.

Photo: Marie Caley

4. Four

One of Doncaster's oldest buildings, 16th Century.

Photo: Marie Caley

