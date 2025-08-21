How many asylum seekers are there in Doncaster? New map reveals figures

A new map released by the Home Office has revealed the number of asylum seekers in every council authority in Britain, including Doncaster.

The latest data shows 109,100 asylum seekers are being housed in the UK – with 676 of that total in Doncaster.

Doncaster, which has a population of 311,027, has a rate of 21.7 asylum seekers per 10,000 population – significantly lower than many areas of Britain.

Hillingdon in London has the highest figure.

A new map reveals the number of asylum seekers by area. (Home Office, ONS)

For every 10,000 residents in the West London borough, Government statistics show 97 are asylum seekers.

The Doncaster figures say 139 are being housed in hotels in Doncaster, with 537 dispersed within the community.

Figures show that 59 of the 361 authorities accommodate none.

What is an asylum seeker?

Asylum is protection given by a country to someone fleeing from persecution in their own country.

An asylum seeker is someone who has applied for asylum and is awaiting a decision on whether they will be granted refugee status.

An applicant who does not qualify for refugee status may still be granted leave to remain in the UK for humanitarian or other reasons.

An asylum seeker whose application is refused at initial decision may appeal and, if successful, may be granted leave to remain.

The largest individual nationalities among those who applied for asylum in 2024 were:

Pakistani (10,542)

Afghan (8,508)

Iranian (8,099)

Bangladeshi (7,225)

Syrian (6,680)

Top ten local authorities with the most asylum seekers, per 10,000 population

Hillingdon: 97

Hounslow: 73

Halton: 70

Glasgow City: 67

Coventry: 60

Belfast: 56

Derby: 51

Wolverhampton: 50

Stoke-on-Trent: 49

Hartlepool: 49