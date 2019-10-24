How love of music took Scott Johnson from Doncaster music shop work experience to Radiohead job before his tragic death

He took a job with Radiohead at the start of 2011, and worked with many different bands, before he lost his life when a stage roof collapsed on him in 2012 before a gig in Canada.

Until he left South Yorkshire, the former pupil of Brinsworth School, in Rotherham, worked at Electo Music, Copley Road, Doncaster.

He was also well known in Doncaster for playing in local bands, including Mook, with pals Jim Adnitt and Justin Lockey.

Electro Music, Doncaster.

Scott started work at Electro Music as a 13-year-old on work experience, and went on to take a Saturday job there while he was still at school.

He worked there full-time from when he left school until he left Doncaster to start working with touring bands.

He originally went to work with Longview, his best friend’s band.

While he was working with them, he met Keane, who were then performing lower down on the bill to Longview, and helped them out with their drums.

They remembered him when they become a household name, and asked him to work for them on tour.

Richard Hughes, who was the drummer with Keane attended Scott’s inquest in support of the family.

He said they worked together for 10 years.

“He was one of those people you knew was always there for you if you needed a favour,” he said. “Nothing was ever too much. It is such a tragedy.”

Paul Munday, who worked as Electro Music drum manager, said at the time of Scott’s death: “Scott was loved by everyone he met and was one of the warmest, kindest, most considerate people we have had the pleasure of knowing.

“He would help anybody and we feel genuinely privileged to have been his friends.

“Scott asked to come to Electro Music on a work experience fortnight at the tender age of 13 and just shone as a person.

“We immediately asked him to help out in the drums department as a Saturday lad and this led onto him starting work here full-time as soon as he had completed his GCSEs.

“There are few people who come into our lives and have the positive impact he did. I always considered him to be more like a younger brother to me and I will cherish the memories of working hard together yet having a laugh every day in the shop.

Rock stars also paid tribute to Scott after this death.

Radiohead drummer Phil Selway said: “He was a lovely man, always positive, supportive and funny.