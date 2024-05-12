Host of big Doncaster Rovers and Liverpool stars lined up for annual Legends game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A string of footballing favourites will pull on their boots once more this summer for the annual Legends match in Doncaster.

This year’s encounter, which as usual will support the Eve Merton Dreams Trust, will see a team of Doncaster Rovers legends take on a string of ex-Liverpool stars at the Eco Power Stadium on June 8.

Among those confirmed for Rovers are club favourites Paul Green, James Coppinger, Brian Stock, James O’Connor, Graeme Lee, Greg Blundell and Francis Tierney with more to come.

Lining up for Liverpool will be Charlie Adam, Florent Sinama-Pongolle, Stephen Warnock, Jason McAteer, Alan Kennedy and Glen Johnson with more to be announced.

Supporters of both sides will also take part in the match.

Kick off will be at 2pm and tickets are £7 for adults and £4 for children.

They are available on 01302 762576 or HERE