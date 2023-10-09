RDaSH Care Group Director for Physical Health Cora Turner (third from left) is pictured with hospice staff launching the Light up a Life campaign at St John’s Hospice.

The fundraising event is set to be held by St John’s Hospice in the grounds of St John’s Information Centre, just off Weston Road in Balby from 6pm, and will include carols and readings, as well as a special appearance from the Salvation Army Band, along with other musical performances, which will be unveiled nearer the time.

St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Lindsey Richards said: “Light up a Life is a nationwide campaign, run by the hospice movement to help families and friends to come together to remember and celebrate the lives of lost loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our aim is to bring this tradition into the heart of the Doncaster community by holding a dedicated service around our very own tree of lights.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added: “Our event is available to anyone who has lost someone, not just those people whose loved one was cared for by the Hospice. Anyone who would like to dedicate a light and see it shine bright can donate to make a dedication.

"Each light represents a life and will remain lit throughout the Christmas period on our Tree of Lights in St John’s Information Centre.”

Everyone who donates to sponsor a light will receive a St John’s Hospice Light up a Life tree decoration, on which to write a personal dedication and then hang on a tree of lights during the service, along with one for their own tree at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the service, refreshments will be available in St John’s Information Centre.

Lindsey said: “We really hope that our local community will support this event, and for it to become one of the key highlights in our festive fundraising calendar in the future.”

For more information and to register for the Light up a Life event, please visit the St John’s Hospice website at: www.stjohnshospicedoncaster/fundraise/events, call the Fundraising Team (Monday to Friday) on 0300 021 4871, or email [email protected]