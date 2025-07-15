Doncaster’s hospice has been given a £2,500 boost thanks to a community grant from a major mobility company.

The generous funding was granted by Enterprise Mobility after Team Member Shirley Donald, who works within the Business Management team supporting Enterprise Rent-a-Car, nominated St John’s Hospice in Balby.

Shirley said: “Enterprise Mobility invites colleagues to nominate local charities which support the communities where team members live and work.

“I nominated St John’s Hospice because I’ve experienced first-hand the wonderful care and support provided there, as they cared for both my father-in-law Roy Donald and best friend Andrea Ashton.”

Enterprise Mobility Team Member Shirley Donald (left) is pictured presenting the cheque for £2,500 to Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham.

She added: “My family does as much as possible to raise funds for the hospice charity to ensure it continues to provide the best possible palliative care and support – not just for the patient, but for the whole family, so I’m very grateful to Enterprise Mobility for granting this funding.”

Hospice Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham said: “We need to raise over £500k every year to ensure we’re able to continue to support local patients and families with our specialist care.”

Adding: “On behalf of everyone at St John’s Hospice, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Shirley and Enterprise Mobility, we are extremely grateful for this wonderful donation.”

St John’s Hospice is run by the Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and it is part of its Your Hearts and Minds charity.

For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit the website: www.yourheartsandminds.org.uk