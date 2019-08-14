Hospice appeal for more Doncaster volunteers to join its team

Call for Donny folk to follow hospice volunteer Sophie’s lead

Sophie Roffe, aged 20, joined the hospice’s band of volunteers when she was just 16. She is one of just 47 Doncaster volunteers at Bluebell Wood, out of the charity’s 560-strong voluntary team. And now Sophie has joined the hospice's appeal for more Doncaster people to do their bit.

She said: "I am very happy to give my time because volunteering has given so much back to me. I get to go to some really fun events – like the recent Soapbox Derby in Rotherham’s Clifton Park – and I meet lovely, positive people who are all united in their bid to help a very worthy cause.

“The hospice volunteering team is now like my second family and volunteering has helped me grow in confidence. I was very shy when I started; now I can chat away to anyone, of any age.”

Sophie joined the team as a nursing student at North Notts College and thought work experience with a children’s hospice would help with the career she had set her heart on.

She changed her mind about her career, but her love for North Anston-based Bluebell Wood remained. She added: “I became very aware of how much money it needs to raise every day and, over the years, I‘ve got more and more involved. I’d love more Doncaster people join me.”

The hospice is currently caring for around 40 children and families from the town and organises a host of fundraising events there.

Volunteer co-ordinator Terry Lowell said: “We would love to hear from Doncaster people of all ages who would like to get involved in our fundraising activities in the town. Sophie is a wonderful example of the enthusiasm and fun people of all ages bring to our volunteering team.

“Volunteers may only have a few hours to give, but those few hours are always valuable to us.”