Horror as puppy dies after 'attack by another dog' at Doncaster beauty spot

Winzig, a 17-week-old German Shepherd pup, had been out for a walk in Cusworth Park with owner Gaye Freeman – but when they reached the car park, it was attacked by another animal, thought to have been a small terrier.

The terrier was eventually pulled off Winzig, named after the German word for tiny, by a woman who had seen what was happening and rushed over to try to help.

But the puppy was already unconscious after suffering injuries in the attack.

Gaye Freeman, pictured at Cusworth Hall and Park, where her puppy Vincy was fatally attacked by another Dog. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-15-10-19-Freeman-2

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her owner rushed her straight to the vets for treatment, but she had to be put down later after being transferred to an animal hospital.

Mrs Freeman was with a three-year-old child at the time the incident was happening.

She said: “I had just been talking to another dog owner at the gate to the park, and then we got to the car park. The terrier was just there, on its own in the car park. It went straight in and grabbed my dog by the throat and shook until she was unconscious.

“I couldn’t get the dog off. I was with a child at the time. Then another lady came over and tried to get it off. It was really brave of her to come over, and I really want to find her and say thank you for what she did. I didn’t do that at the time, because I was in such a rush to take my puppy to the vet.

Vincy was fatally attacked by another Dog in the Car Park at Cusworth Hall Museum and Park. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-15-10-19-Freeman-4

“I’m very grateful – she tried her best to help a stranger.

“I’m still distressed about what happened. It took me a while before I felt able to come back to the park . I love the park, and have always treated it is as my safe place. It is a lovely place to take a dog for a walk.

“This is a fantastic dog community, and the people here at Cusworth are lovely, and I don’t want anything to change about the park. I don’t want other people to suffer as a result of what has happened.”

The woman Mrs Freeman wants to thank had blonde hair worn in a clip and wore glasses, black leggings and black boots. She is asked her to leave her details with the staff at the Butlers Tea Room in the hall grounds to pass on to her.

She said she was also helped by others on the day, back on Monday September 23 at 3.15pm, including another woman who carried her unconscious pet to her car for her to take her to the vets.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the incident was reported to them, and said the owner of the offending dog had been identified and confirmed that the dog had been put down.